Disney Dropping ‘Fox’ in 20th Century Fox and Fox Searchlight

Read it at New York Times
Disney is dropping the “Fox” from both 20th Century Fox and Fox Searchlight, the sister entertainment studios the company bought from Rupert Murdoch last year. According to The New York Times, changes were made to employees’ email formats on Friday—which now read “@20thcenturystudios.” The change was reportedly made to avoid customers thinking that Disney had any ties to Murdoch’s Fox News media empire. A Disney spokesman confirmed both studios, purchased in an October $71.3 billion deal, would drop the “Fox” from their respective logos.