CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Disney Dropping ‘Fox’ in 20th Century Fox and Fox Searchlight

    TOXIC BRAND

    Julia Arciga

    Reporter

    Valerie Macon/Getty

    Disney is dropping the “Fox” from both 20th Century Fox and Fox Searchlight, the sister entertainment studios the company bought from Rupert Murdoch last year. According to The New York Times, changes were made to employees’ email formats on Friday—which now read “@20thcenturystudios.” The change was reportedly made to avoid customers thinking that Disney had any ties to Murdoch’s Fox News media empire. A Disney spokesman confirmed both studios, purchased in an October $71.3 billion deal, would drop the “Fox” from their respective logos.

    Read it at New York Times