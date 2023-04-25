Disney Exec-Turned-Self Help Author Accidentally OD’d: Autopsy
GONE TOO SOON
According to an autopsy report from the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office in Texas, former Disney executive Dave Hollis’ death was an accident caused by “toxic effects of cocaine, ethanol and fentanyl.” The autopsy also cited hypertensive heart disease, which can lead to heart attacks or strokes, as a contributing factor. “He had a history of hypertension, depression, illicit drug use, and alcohol abuse,” the report said. Hollins was just 47 when he died in his sleep at his home in Dripping Springs, Texas in February. He was president of Disney’s worldwide distribution for almost seven years, where he oversaw the release of Black Panther, Frozen and the modern Star Wars films, among others. He turned to authoring self help books after divorcing his wife in 2020, releasing two titles—Get Out of Your Own Way and Built Through Courage: Face Your Fears to Live the Life You Were Meant For. Fentanyl is the leading cause of death in Americans aged 18 to 45, and killed more than 70,000 people in 2021, according to the most recent federal data released.