Disney Gives DeSantis the Finger by Scrapping $1B Florida Plans
Walt Disney Co. said Thursday it was scrapping plans to build a $1 billion office complex in Orlando, Florida which would have seen 2,000 workers relocate from California amid an ongoing feud with Gov. Ron DeSantis. Josh D’Amaro, Disney’s theme park and consumer products chairman, cited “new leadership and changing business conditions” in making the announcement. “This was not an easy decision to make, but I believe it is the right one. As a result, we will no longer be asking our employees to relocate,” he said. “For those who have already moved, we will talk to you individually about your situation, including the possibility of moving you back.” Disney had hoped to take advantage of $570 million in tax breaks and sued DeSantis for a “campaign of government retaliation” after being stripped of its special privileges after speaking out against the state’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.