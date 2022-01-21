Disney Is Developing a Live-Action Version of ‘The Aristocats’: Report

Read it at Deadline
Disney is developing its classic animated film The Aristocats into a live-action feature, Deadline reports. The project is still in its early days, with Will Gluck and Keith Bunin, who penned Pixar’s Onward, on deck to write the script for the adaptation of the 1970 original. The film, which features songs like “Ev’rybody Wants to Be a Cat,” depicts a family of cats in Paris who are kidnapped after being named as the heirs to their wealthy owner’s fortune. Disney released a live-action Lady and the Tramp via Disney+ in 2019.