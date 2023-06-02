Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Pride Month is officially here, and there’s no better time to get your hands on rainbow merchandise than right now and show your support for the LGBTQ+ community. Disney officially launched its 2023 Pride Collection on ShopDisney for fans to wear whether in the parks, at Pride parades, or just lounging at home.

The festive collection was designed by both members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community to bring attention and awareness to Pride Month this June... and beyond. With that said, in this collection, you’ll find a wide selection of merchandise featuring Mickey Mouse and his pals in a plethora of vibrant rainbow colors and patterns. Whether you’re looking for a spirit jersey or a pin to add to your collection, here are some of our top favorite pieces from the Disney Pride collection you won’t want to miss.

Mickey Mouse Loungefly Mini Backpack You can never go wrong with a stylish mini backpack for summer park days or afternoon strolls in your city. With a rainbow heart design, this Loungefly bag features one large compartment to fit everyday essentials, including wallets, keys, a phone, water, an umbrella, and more. On the inside, you’ll find fabric with stitched Mickey Mouse icons for an added touch. Plus, the heart opens up to hold onto those smaller items that you need within arm's reach. Buy At Shop Disney $ 75 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Mickey Mouse Layered Necklace If glitter and rainbow bags and backpacks aren’t feeling like cutting it, accessorize with a themed necklace like this rainbow piece. This faux duo necklace features a charm with Mickey Mouse gloves holding a rainbow and colorful bugle beads in every color. You’ll notice an adjustable chain that can either provide a loose or tight fit depending on preference and the look you’re trying to achieve. Buy At Shop Disney $ 25

Mickey Mouse Icon T-Shirt Show your pride all year round with this pink t-shirt with a rainbow Mickey Mouse logo. It can be styled alongside a pair of jeans or leggings for a more casual look or worn at nighttime as an oversized pajama top. Buy At Shop Disney $ 33

Mickey Mouse Glass Set Say cheers to Pride Month with this collectible glass set that’s perfect for those after-dinner toasts. These glasses hold approximately 14 ounces—the perfect size for mocktails, juices, and sodas. When it comes time to wash, don’t toss these in the dishwasher; wash them by hand to maintain their integrity. Buy At Shop Disney $ 30

Star Wars Fashion Top Feel the force with this Star Wars ringer tee featuring a rainbow logo and signature icons from the franchise. This shirt can be worn with a pair of jeans or shorts for a daytime look or at the gym with a pair of exercise pants for a more informal vibe. Buy At Shop Disney $ 33 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Mickey Mouse Sketchbook Ornament There’s no such thing as too many ornaments on a Christmas tree which is why you’ll want this one. Find Mickey Mouse in a rainbow pair of shorts on top of a heart-shaped base that can rest on your tree during the winter. If you take off the string, then it can easily be transformed into a desk-size figurine for a shelf or table. Buy At Shop Disney $ 23

Marvel Poplin Shirt This classic printed poplin shirt is the perfect pick for the Marvel fans out there. Its lightweight fabric makes it a great top for warm weather days spent outside, and the subtle features an assortment of Marvel symbols, including Thor’s hammer and the Black Panther’s mask. Buy At Shop Disney $ 60

