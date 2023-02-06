‘Simpsons’ Ep Mentioning Chinese ‘Forced Labor Camps’ Dropped in Hong Kong
D’OH!
An episode of The Simpsons that makes reference to “forced labor camps” in China has been pulled from Disney’s streaming platform in Hong Kong, according to a report. The episode from the latest season of the show includes a scene where Marge is given a virtual bike tour. Alongside images of the Great Wall of China, the instructor says: “Behold the wonders of China. Bitcoin mines, forced labor camps where children make smartphones.” The episode first aired in October but has since become unavailable on Disney Plus, the Financial Times reports. When asked about the vanishing episode, Disney declined to comment and the Hong Kong government would not confirm if the government had asked Disney to make the cut. Another Simpsons episode mentioning the Tiananmen Square massacre was dropped from the service in 2021.