Disney Resort Under Fire for Hefty Price of PB&J Sandwich Kits Amid Hurricane Milton

Disney is taking heat for selling $10 peanut-butter-and-jelly sandwich kits to guests stranded at one of its Orlando, Florida resorts amid the catastrophic threat of Hurricane Milton, which made landfall last night and has already killed at least nine people.

A viral TikTok posted yesterday by one guest marooned within Disney World highlighted the kits—replete with jars of peanut butter and jelly, a loaf of bread, and plastic utensils—prompting some commenters to praise the offering as thoughtful and many others to criticize its hefty price tag.

“I was thinking how sweet!” wrote commenter @alessandra_racanelli. “Then saw they were charging $10.”

“It should be free,” said @lovelylexi95.

The video also appeared to show that the resort was selling its Disney-themed board games for a special mid-hurricane deal of 25 percent off—presumably so that the guests have a way to pass the time as 3.4 million Floridians have been left without power.

Other videos posted by the same account, @alyssaksprake, seemingly a Disney resort fanatic, showed wind and rain battering trees on the campus, as the park’s cast members, in costumes, continued to entertain guests indoors.

The woman, whose account brands her as “Disney Mama,” waited out the storm at the park with her partner and one-year-old infant.

The caption on one clip she posted read, “I love staying at Disney’s Moderate Resorts, but in situations like this, the sense of security while staying in a Deluxe Resort would be more settling.”

Disney World, along with fellow Florida theme park Universal Studios, closed in advance of the storm on Wednesday, and said there was food available for those who remained at the park during the hurricane.

In the days leading up to the storm, officials urged residents of the impact area to evacuate or face life-threatening consequences, as they scrambled to continue clearing debris from the region that was walloped just days earlier by Hurricane Helene.

“This is the real deal here with Milton,” Tampa Bay Mayor Jane Castor said. “If you want to take on Mother Nature, she wins 100 percent of the time.

The storm has spawned a number of outrageous stories so far—such as a man, dubbed “Lieutenant Dan,” who went viral on TikTok for refusing to evacuate his boat during the storm, then reported that it wasn’t as bad as he thought it would be after the strong winds passed.

Another was a wealthy mother who defied evacuation orders and showed off, in yet another viral TikTok, the “Milton-proof” concrete mansion that her husband built, in which she rode out the worst of the storm.