Disney Settles Musk-Backed Lawsuit With ‘Mandalorian’ Star Fired After Holocaust Post

Disney and Lucasfilm have settled the Elon Musk-backed lawsuit filed by actress Gina Carano after her firing from The Mandalorian following comments that Disney claimed trivialized the Holocaust.

Carano appeared as a guest actress in the first two seasons of the Star Wars spinoff alongside star Pedro Pascal, but she was not invited to return for the third season after posting a series of messages to social media that then-CEO Bob Chapek said “didn’t align with company values.”

Carano played Cara Dune on the show for two seasons. Lucasfilm/Disney

In the posts in question, Carano mocked people for displaying their pronouns, questioned Trump’s 2020 election loss, and implied suicide and murder rates were related to closures during the pandemic and vaccine mandates.

The “final straw,” according to Disney’s legal filings when they applied to have Carano’s lawsuit thrown out, was posts trivializing the Holocaust.

Carano wrote, “Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews.

”How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?” she asked.

In seeking to have the case thrown out last year, Disney said in legal filings that “to publicly trivialize the Holocaust by comparing criticism of political conservatives to the annihilation of millions of Jewish people—notably, not ‘thousands’—was the final straw.”

In a statement released on Thursday, Lucasfilm, which produces all Star Wars-related productions for Disney, said, “We have reached an agreement with Gina Carano to resolve the issues in her pending lawsuit against the companies.”

Carano appeared in “The Mandalorian” alongside Pedro Pascal. Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

The statement continued, ”With this lawsuit concluded, we look forward to identifying opportunities to work together with Ms. Carano in the near future.”

In a statement posted to X, Carano thanked her lawyers and Musk. “I want to extend my deepest most heartfelt gratitude to Elon Musk, a man I’ve never met, who did this Good Samaritan deed for me in funding my lawsuit.”

”Thank you Mr. Musk and @X for backing my case and asking for nothing in return,” she added. Musk sent a heart emoji in response.

I have come to an agreement with Disney/Lucasfilm @disney @Lucasfilm which I believe is the best outcome for all parties involved. I hope this brings some healing to the force.



I want to extend my deepest most heartfelt gratitude to Elon Musk, @elonmusk a man I’ve never met,… https://t.co/qiAX7W1vgf — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) August 7, 2025

Conservatives who had latched onto Carano’s cause as an example of “cancel culture” celebrated the news, with commentator Benny Johnson calling it a “major win” and congratulating Carano in a post on X.

Lebanese-Australian entrepreneur and commentator Mario Nawfal joined in, tweeting, “The Mouse blinked rather than explain their cancel culture in court. Woke corporations learning: mess with free speech, pay the price.”

Guests on Tim Pool’s podcast were also elated, with the editor-in-chief of conservative news outlet The Post Millennial declaring the settlement “the end of wokeness.”