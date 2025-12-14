Disney Star and Musician Husband Welcome First Baby

Former Disney actress Debby Ryan, 32, and Twenty One Pilots drummer Joshua Dun, 37, welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Felix Winter Dun. “By midday, Felix was born under Christmas lights with snow outside our bedroom window, right into her father’s hands,” the actress posted on Instagram, alongside a video of her home birth and photos of her first child. Dun and Ryan began dating in 2013 and married in 2019. In her post, she called her husband “an incredible teammate.” The actress—known for Disney’s Jessie and Netflix’s Insatiable—announced her pregnancy in September. “Her hair is made of silk and her breath smells like vanilla ice cream,” the actress wrote about her daughter. “I’ve been a lot of things, but her home, a grow light, a portal to bring a new soul into the world—these are my greatest honors," Ryan captioned her Saturday post, noting that her daughter was born weighing 8 pounds. Ryan’s most recent performance was a cameo in the 2024 movie Turtles All the Way Down.

People