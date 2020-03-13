Disney Suspends Some Live-Action Film Productions Due to Coronavirus
Disney is suspending multiple live-action film productions due to the 2019 novel coronavirus, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The films include The Little Mermaid—which was due to start shooting in London next week—Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings, Home Alone, The Last Duel, and Nightmare Alley. Projects in pre-production, like Peter Pan & Wendy and Shrunk, have also been shut down. “While there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on our productions, after considering the current environment and the best interests of our cast and crew, we have made the decision to pause production on some of our live-action films for a short time,” the company said in a statement. “We will continue to assess the situation and restart as soon as feasible.” This comes after the openings of the live-action films Mulan, New Mutants, and Antlers were delayed.