The day before Thanksgiving, Disney revealed that its intended layoffs of theme park employees would be more severe than previously estimated. A new total of 32,000 mostly part-time workers—up from the 28,000 Disney initially planned to cull because of losses sustained during the COVID-19 pandemic—will now be jobless in the first half of 2021. Another 37,000 have been furloughed since Oct. 3.

Anyway, here are a few of the dozens of new IP-generated TV shows and movies Disney unveiled to giddy fans and investors on Thursday.

The corporation which now owns FOX, ESPN, Hulu, Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, and National Geographic unleashed a Mad Libs-powered flurry of project announcements extending through at least 2023 at its virtual Investor Day. Chris Evans is now Buzz Lightyear. (Not the toy. A new Pixar movie planned for summer 2022 will be “the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on,” Evans clarified in a Tweet.) There will be a TV show based on Alien (yay!) set on Earth (??) by Legion’s Noah Hawley (…oh). Fifteen new Disney and Pixar TV shows, 15 new Disney and Pixar movies, ten Marvel series, ten Star Wars series, and a random Ice Age spinoff starring Simon Pegg are all inching down the pipeline. Nearly all will premiere on Disney+, which is hiking its monthly subscription fee by a dollar beginning in March 2021.

Also in March 2021: the one-year anniversary of the volunteer food pantry Disney World employees set up for their furloughed coworkers.

Star Wars’ and Marvel’s upcoming live-action projects proved the most irresistible, many of them pairing diverse and exciting filmmakers with dream projects. A woman will finally helm a feature-length Star War: Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins will become the first with Rogue Squadron, adapted from the ’90s video game and book series centered on the rebellion’s daring X-wing fighters. The film, she explained in a moving short video, is personal to her—her father was an Air Force fighter pilot who died during combat training when she was seven years old. In his name, she aims to make “the greatest fighter pilot movie of all time.”

A real-life redemption story is also unfolding: Hayden Christensen, who played Anakin Skywalker in George Lucas’ prequel trilogy, will reprise his role to act opposite his Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith costar Ewan McGregor in the new series Obi-Wan Kenobi. (Equally exciting: Deborah Chow, who helmed standout episodes of The Mandalorian, will direct.) Donald Glover will smooth-talk and space-cape his way back into the role of Lando Calrissian for a Disney+ “event series.” Rogue One star Diego Luna will again bring Cassian Andor to (a short but eventful) life in his own namesake show. And Russian Doll genius Leslye Headland will helm The Acolyte, a new series billed as a “mystery-thriller” set amid the decline of the High Republic era.

Rosario Dawson—who maintains she did not, in fact, assault a transgender employee—will also carry her new role as fan-favorite Ahsoka Tano into a new TV series.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, meanwhile, the buzziest projects include Ironheart, a new Disney+ series centered on Riri Williams, a favorite from the comics. The teenage engineering genius and heir to Tony Stark will become the first Black female character to headline her own live-action MCU project. Samuel L. Jackson will slap on the eyepatch again to play Nick Fury in his own series, Secret Invasion. There will be another Ant-Man. Black Panther 2 will not recast Chadwick Boseman’s role, King T’Challa. And, thrillingly, the newly-cast Iman Vellani will appear in Captain Marvel 2 (directed by Nia DaCosta!) as Kamala Khan.

It’s a bounty of riches for comics and Star Wars fans, and there’s no shame in taking joy in any of it. Much of it represents overdue strides forward in representation, seemingly signaling a new, more inclusive era in both franchises. But it’s also worth keeping an eye on what—and who—the company behind them values, and what it doesn't.