Disney Updates Racist Content Warning on Classic Movies
SIGN OF THE TIMES
Disney has updated its content advisory for racist content on many of its classic movies with stronger language condemning systematic racism. Disney first issued warnings on films like Dumbo, Lady and the Tramp, and Jungle Book last year with the advisory, “This program includes negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures.” The new advisory adds, “These stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now” and goes on to explain that rather than removing the content, “We want to acknowledge its harmful impact, learn from it, and spark conversation to create a more inclusive future together.” Disney also added new films to the advisory list, including The Aristocats, which shows one cat in “yellow face” playing the piano with chopsticks, and Peter Pan, which labels Native Americans as “redskins.”