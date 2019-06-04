Disney Villains and Bond Girls: Ivanka and Melania’s State Visit Game of Dress-Up Continues

On her second day in London, Ivanka Trump treated the UK's government headquarters as if it were an Infinity Room, taking time to meticulously document her entire visit on Instagram.

Ivanka has emerged the most egregious clout chaser in a family that seemingly feeds off attention. On Tuesday, she posted ten pictures taken inside 10 Downing Street, in what is becoming the worst “What I Did This Summer” photo essay ever written.

While ignoring boos from protesters this afternoon, Ivanka entered “a business roundtable for industry leaders” in a $3098 Dalmatian-print ensemble by Burberry.

No matter than comparisons to Cruella de Vil were inevitable. Nothing says rock solid diplomacy quite like dressing as a (fictional) puppy killer.

Much like her father, who has done many unforgivable things as president—including making us watch him in a very tiny dinner coat on Monday —the former model has proved pretty inept when it comes to picture time.

As a “Woman Who Works” (doing what is anyone’s guess), Ivanka clearly fancies herself an influencer. But shots of the first daughter cheesing in St. James Palace or standing next to the female “industry leaders” she has chosen as set decoration for the ‘gram betray ghoulish posturing and a fake smile. It all seems so forced. Why even bother?

Because she finally can. Trump’s visit has become less of an official state trip and more of a victory lap for the blended family. After enduring years of that “poor person’s idea of a rich person” joke, Trump and his family have finally made it in the most obvious sense of the phrase—dinner with the queen. Plus, we footed the bill. Now is the time for some sartorial gloating, and an orgy of polka dots.

On Tuesday night, Prince Charles and an inexplicably bridal Camilla met Trump and Melania for dinner at Winfield House, the ambassador’s mansion in Regent’s Park. The First Lady, who spent the day wearing a beige, sack-like Celine coat, attended the event in a fiery red, caped gown.

Melania’s arms poked out from panels in her oversized sleeves. All that extra fabric was a bold choice for a night spent shaking hands and saying cheers, but Melania flashed a bigger-than-usual smile while sitting with Camilla and Suzanne Ircha, wife of Ambassador Woody Johnson.

As the odd throuple sat in a pastel-colored parlor, a glass of red wine sat precariously close to the white feather sleeves on Ircha’s also-caped gown.

Ivanka, who shared a ride with her siblings to the dinner, stepped out of the Corinthia Hotel as if she was out to take a hit on James Bond.

In a one-shouldered, skintight ivory frock with a slit up the back and sparkling brooch, the first daughter had switched out her Disney villain costume from earlier in the day for a gown worthy of a double agent.

Tiffany Trump followed her half-sister in a snoozy, cap-sleeved gray gown with just a hint of shimmer. Diplomatic dinner or senior prom—what's the difference, really?

President Trump sought to downplay the loud protests against him in the U.K. This reality-defying penchant of his is echoed in the family's fashion choices. This is not even a pantomime version of the ‘accessible’ Michelle Obama mastered so skillfully. The Trump family dress as they behave and speak: for themselves, with a big raspberry to any critic.