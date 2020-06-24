CHEAT SHEET
Disney World Employees Start Petition to Delay Park’s Reopening
A petition urging Disney executives and Florida officials to delay the reopening of Disney World in Orlando has garnered more than 8,000 signatures. The petition, organized by a Disney World Attractions hostess, argues that opening the park in mid-July as planned would be unsafe for guests and employees. “As individuals who work in the bustling tourism industry in central Florida, we are responsible for ensuring the safety of our guests and our fellow magic makers,” the petition reads. “We are encouraged to say something when we see something that we deem is unsafe so we’re speaking up.” Cases of COVID-19 have dramatically risen in Florida in recent weeks, with the state breaking records with more than 5,500 new cases on Wednesday.