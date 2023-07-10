Disney World Empties Out Amid Feud With Ron DeSantis
FAST PASS
Disney World is as empty as it’s been in years, according to industry analysis, and while visitors are enjoying the shorter lines, the company is feeling the hurt. Disney is currently battling losses in video streaming, executive turnover and an ongoing public beef with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The corporation’s theme parks have long been a consistent cornerstone of guaranteed revenue. But with this year’s dropping attendance, that may no longer be the case. This year’s Independence Day weekend was among the slowest in the last decade. Disney World even offered discounts during Christmastime, typically one of the most popular times of year to visit the park. It’s unclear what’s causing the drop in Disney theme park attendance, but it’s also affected some rival theme parks this summer, according to The Wall Street Journal.