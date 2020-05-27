Disney World to Reopen Orlando Theme Parks in July
Walt Disney World has been approved to reopen in July with required temperature checks of guests, sanitizing stations, and contactless payments after it was forced to close in mid-May due to the coronavirus pandemic. SeaWorld was also approved to reopen on June 11 by the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force. The Disney theme park is planning to reopen on July 11 for its Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom parks and July 15 for its Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Employees and visitors will be required to wear face coverings to enter the theme park, which will operate at reduced capacity and enhance cleaning throughout the premises. “High-touch experiences” with Disney characters, as well as parades and other events will be suspended. The plan for reopening must now be approved by Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.