HAPPIEST PLACE ON EARTH?
Disney World Tourist Punches Worker in the Face in FastPass Fight
A Chicago tourist who was angry about her Disney World FastPass not being honored on the Tower of Terror ride punched a staff member in the face, the Orlando Sentinel reports. Earlier this month, the 23-year-old woman and her group were upset they couldn’t skip the general admission line to get on the popular amusement park ride. A Disney worker offered to help the group with their FastPasses, but the staffer’s actions just made the group angrier. When the worker called for security from her work podium, the woman started to press the podium’s buttons—some of which could have affected the ride. The staffer asked the woman to stop but was ignored. After shoving the woman’s hand away, the worker was punched and the group “continued to yell profanities and record her with their phones,” a police report of the incident read.
The worker’s eye was reportedly swelling after the incident, but she declined to press charges. Disney issued a lifetime ban against the tourist. “We don’t tolerate unsafe behavior,” a Disney spokeswoman told the newspaper.