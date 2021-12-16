CHEAT SHEET
    Omicron Becomes Dominant Strain in Disney World’s Home

    Blake Montgomery

    The omicron variant is now the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the home of Walt Disney World, and the unwelcome information is coming from the sewage. According to Orange County Utilities, nearly 100 percent of the samples found in the county’s wastewater contain the new, more transmissible variant. Hospitalizations, however, are a different story. The vast majority of hospitalized individuals, according to a spokesperson for the county’s utilities, are infected with the delta variant.

