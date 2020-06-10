CHEAT SHEET
    Disneyland Announces July Reopening With Limitations in Place

    ONCE UPON A VIRUS

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter

    Aly Song/Reuters

    Disneyland has announced plans to reopen in phases throughout July. In a statement published Wednesday, the park’s public relations director said that Disneyland proper would open July 17, with ancillary parts of its complex dedicated to shopping or hotels allowing visitors either a week earlier or a week later. The park has been closed since March to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. Even when it does reopen, according to Disney, capacity will be limited. Parades and other attractions expected to draw large crowds will remain suspended. Reservations will be mandatory to enter the park. Health experts say the coronavirus pandemic is nowhere near over.

    Read it at Disney Parks