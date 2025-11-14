Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Wayfair’s Black Friday sale came weeks early this year, offering shoppers massive discounts on thousands of products, from home decor to furniture and even appliances. Right now, you already score up to 70 percent off furniture, home decor, pet items, and more. If you’re doing some home reno for the holiday season or on the hunt for a home interior holiday gift, there’s no time like the present to begin browsing early this year. In addition to sitewide savings, Wayfair’s early Black Friday sale also features flash deals that are live for just 24 hours. Plus, Wayfair members get access to exclusive savings (just $29 a year for a limited time).

Wayfair Black Friday Sale Shop At Wayfair

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, the holidays are in full view. Thanks to Wayfair’s generous price drops, you can score tons of discounts on seasonal decor, including sparkling snowmen and festive wreaths, all for a fraction of their full price. For anyone considering switching from a real to a fake tree this year, don’t sleep on this sale: you can snag an artificial fir or spruce for as low as $22.99! Beyond seasonal decor, Wayfair is cutting the cost of everything from bedding to bathroom vanities, major appliances, mirrors and decor, and even outdoor accessories like saunas and hot tubs. And with savings of up to 70 percent, you might decide it’s worth splurging on installation after all.

