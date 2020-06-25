Disneyland Reopening Postponed Indefinitely as California Coronavirus Cases Spike
Disneyland’s reopening has been postponed indefinitely amid a surge of coronavirus cases across the country. The company announced Wednesday that the planned July 17 reopening would no longer take place but offered no replacement date for when Disneyland Resort and Disney California Adventure in Anaheim would welcome guests again. The parks have remained shuttered since March as a precaution against the new coronavirus. Confirmed cases of COVID-19 have spiked across the country, with California reporting its highest daily increase ever Wednesday. “Given the time required for us to bring thousands of cast members back to work and restart our business, we have no choice but to delay the reopening of our theme parks and resort hotels until we receive approval from government officials,” a company spokesperson told CNN. Disney World and other Disney theme parks in Florida, where cases are also rising rapidly, are scheduled to begin a phased reopening July 11.