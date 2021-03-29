The Cast for Disney’s ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Series Is Absolutely Stacked
FROM A GALAXY FAR, FAR AWAY
Disney’s Obi-Wan Kenobi “special event series,” aptly titled Obi-Wan Kenobi, appears to finally be coming together. Star Wars fans have waited through years of delays, but on Monday Disney+ announced new cast members for the series, which Deadline reports will begin filming in April. In addition to expected returns like Ewan McGregor as the titular Jedi Knight and Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, Disney announced Monday that Queen’s Gambit breakout Moses Ingram, Game of Thrones alum Indira Varma, Kumail Nanjiani, and many others have joined the cast as well.
Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse, both on the cast list, played younger versions of Luke Skywalker’s uncle Owen and aunt Beru in prequels Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith. It’s unclear what roles Nanjiani, Ingram, or Varma—or other new cast members Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackon Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie might play in the series—although there is at least one fan theory about Varma’s involvement. Deborah Chow, who directed two episodes of The Mandalorian, will helm the series.