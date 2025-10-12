Disney’s ‘Tron: Ares’ Flops at Opening Weekend Box Office
Disney’s newest Tron franchise film failed to earn big at the box office, turning out a measly $33.5 million over the weekend. Starring Jared Leto as the titular character, Tron: Ares showed in 4,000 North American theaters. The movie was aiming to generate a domestic debut of $45 million to $50 million. The sequel film to Tron: Legacy, Joachim Rønning’s directorial project took $180 million to produce. The film generated another $27 million in international markets, culminating in a grand total of $60 million generated over the first weekend. The film, which is a part of a 50-year-old franchise, follows the story of a highly sophisticated artificial intelligence being named Ares, who leaves the digital space to embark on a journey into the real world for a dangerous mission. The film also appealed mainly to a male demographic—70% of audience members were men—failing to appeal to a wider audience that contributed to a lackluster weekend debut. In comparison, its predecessor, Tron: Legacy, earned $44 million its first weekend when it released in 2010, not adjusted for inflation. Alongside Leto, Past Lives star Greta Lee, American Horror Story alum Evan Peters, and The Big Lebowski‘s Jeff Bridges appear in the latest installment of the franchise.