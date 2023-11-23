CHEAT SHEET
Disney’s ‘Wish’ Leads Thanksgiving Box Office
This Thanksgiving, Hollywood didn’t gobble up record profits at the box office—though Disney’s Wish, starring Ariana DeBose and Chris Pine, led with $8.3 million on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Apple’s Napoleon with Joaquin Phoenix snagged $7.7 million. In third place was Lionsgate’s The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes with profits of $7.3 million, followed by Universal and DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls Band Together with $5.1 million, and horror flick Thanksgiving with $1.8 million. Variety called these sleepy revenues—the best Turkey Day moviegoing haul since the pandemic—“a sign of where things may be headed in a movie business that’s still struggling to re-adjust its business models for the streaming era.”