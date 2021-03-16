Dispute Over COVID Stimulus Check Leads to Quadruple Homicide: Report
TRAGIC
When Malik Halfacre asked Jeanettrius Moore to split her $1,400 stimulus check with him 50-50, she demurred, FOX 59 reports. As a compromise, Moore, who works at a beauty supply shop in Indianapolis, offered Halfacre, the father of one of Moore’s two children, $450. The next evening, an enraged Halfacre stormed into Moore’s home demanding his cut, according to FOX 59. When a family member stepped in and tried to stop Halfacre from taking Moore’s money, Halfacre allegedly pulled out a gun and started shooting. Moore’s 7-year-old daughter, Eve, was killed, along with her brother Daquan, 23, her mother, Tomeeka Brown, 44, and a cousin, Anthony Johnson, who was 35. Moore was injured but survived. Halfacre grabbed the couple’s baby and fled but was later arrested following a four-hour standoff with police.
“He told her that she made him kill everybody,” a cousin of Moore’s told FOX 59. “She made him do it.”