Distraught Savannah Guthrie Breaks Silence on Missing Mom Ransom Note

Today show host Savannah Guthrie gave a tearful plea for the return of her 84-year-old mother, whose disappearance from her home last weekend is being considered a crime.

Guthrie, in a video shared to Instagram, addressed an unverified ransom note that reportedly threatens her loved ones to pay millions of dollars’ worth of cryptocurrency.

“We, too, have heard reports about the ransom letter in the media. As a family, we are doing everything that we can. We are ready to talk,” Guthrie said beside her brother and sister.

“However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated,” she continued. “We need to know, without a doubt, that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you, and we are ready to listen.”