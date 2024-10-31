District Attorney Taking on Musk’s Election Antics Hit With Antisemitic Abuse

Elon Musk’s followers have subjected the Philadelphia District Attorney to an “avalanche” of antisemitism over his lawsuit alleging Musk’s $1 million giveaways to swing-state voters are an illegal lottery. The billionaire owner of X shared a post on his social media platform saying, “George Soros spent $1.7M to get Larry elected. He knows [the giveaway] is not illegal but wants a leftist judge to stop it before Election Day.” Musk’s followers replied with messages like, “Krasner and Soros, both Jewish, both corrupt goons,” and, “What’s the Jewish population of Pennsylvania? Weird how they end up in a position of consequence every single time.” Another follower repeatedly posted Krasner’s home address along with the message, “Krasner loves visitors. Mask up and leave all cellphones at home.” In response to the threats, Krasner asked the judge in the lottery case to enhance security at an upcoming hearing. The court agreed to move the hearing up a day to Thursday and change the location to City Hall, which has better security than the courtroom where it was originally scheduled, Politico reported. The hearing is scheduled to begin in a few hours.
