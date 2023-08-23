Disturbing Bodycam Video Shows Police Freeing Woman Chained to Floor
SICKENING
Police in Kentucky released harrowing bodycam video footage on Tuesday night showing officers freeing a woman who had been chained to the floor inside a house. The footage shows Louisville Metro officers climbing through a window last Wednesday to find the victim with “a chain around her neck, which was secured by a MasterLock, and that chain was bolted to the floor with screws,” the department said in a Facebook post. The woman can be seen crying and apologizing to police as they cut the chain using a hatchet and bolt cutters. According to Wave, Moises May, 36, was later arrested and charged with multiple offenses including kidnapping, assault, and terroristic threatening and harassment. An arrest report said that two days before officers freed the victim, the woman and May had an argument in which May grabbed her and cut off most of her hair with a machete. He also allegedly slapped her, chained her up, and took her phone away so she couldn’t call for help.