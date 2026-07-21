Disturbing Details Revealed in Charges Against Barron Trump’s Buddy

Newly unsealed court documents have revealed disturbing details in relation to the charges against the Trump-aligned misogynist influencers, Andrew and Tristan Tate.

The British-American brothers were arrested in Miami on Saturday after U.K. authorities issued 38 new charges against the pair. The U.K.’s Crown Prosecution Service said Andrew was being charged with seven further counts of rape, as well as charges relating to sex trafficking and indecent images of a child. Tristan’s charges include two counts of rape and three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation.

The alleged offenses are said to have taken place between July 2010 and August 2017. The Tates have previously denied any wrongdoing. They are in the throes of extradition proceedings that could see them forced back to the U.K. On Monday, a judge set their next court hearing for July 27, according to the Associated Press.

The Tate brothers' arrest on Saturday wasn't their first. They are facing sex trafficking charges in multiple countries. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via Reuters

An attorney for the brothers, Joseph McBride, told the BBC “the world knows Andrew and Tristan are innocent” after their arrest.

But the duo, perhaps the leading proponents of the “manosphere” movement, will face fresh scrutiny after federal filings, released Monday night, included new details about their alleged crimes.

Alleged victims complained to U.K. authorities that the brothers had inflicted sexual and physical abuse. The complaints included claims the brothers choked them, sometimes to the point of passing out. There were also complaints that they were raped.

The brothers have denied all allegations against them.

The pair were already facing rape and human trafficking charges in the U.K. when prosecutors filed additional charges after British police investigated allegations from four more complainants, authorities said, bringing the total charges against them to 59.

The British police agency released a statement on Saturday after the brothers were detained. Previously, Bedfordshire Police came under fire for the years it took to bring charges against the brothers. Screenshot//Meta

In the complaint unsealed Monday, prosecutors detailed allegations against Andrew Tate involving two women. One woman, who worked in the webcam business, alleged Tate raped her during a 2015 encounter at her home in Bedford, England, after allegedly placing her in chokeholds that caused her to lose consciousness.

A second woman alleged she had consensual sex with Tate in 2014 after meeting him on a dating app, but said that during a later encounter at her Manchester home, he pinned her down, leaving her unable to breathe and fearing he would not stop, according to the complaint.

Prosecutors said Andrew Tate faces seven additional rape counts, three sex trafficking counts, three assault counts, and 19 charges related to alleged indecent images of a child and extreme pornography. He now faces 42 charges, according to the U.K. Crown Prosecution Service and Bedfordshire Police.

Justin Waller pictured with Trump, Barron Trump, and other misogynistic influencers at the president's Mar-a-Lago-Lago club. @justinwaller17/Instagram

In a separate filing, prosecutors alleged Tristan Tate repeatedly raped a former partner between 2012 and 2013, accusing him of choking her unconscious and striking her with a belt, causing bruising and welts. He also allegedly struck her in another incident that left her with a black eye.

Tristan Tate faces two additional rape counts, one sexual assault count, and three counts of facilitating travel for exploitation, bringing his total charges to 17, officials said.

Prosecutors said investigators obtained witness statements, electronic messages, and photographs they claim corroborate the allegations.

The brothers have strong links to the Trump administration. Andrew said in 2024, “I’m very close with the Trump family. I know them well,” saying he had spoken to Trump’s youngest son Barron and that he looked forward to seeing the president to remind him “he’s a bulletproof bada--.”

Andrew Tate arrives handcuffed and escorted by police at a courthouse in Bucharest on February 1, 2023. DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP via Getty Images

As the investigation into sex trafficking allegations against the Tate brothers unfolded in Romania, Andrew Tate reportedly connected with Barron through Justin Waller, a manosphere influencer who described himself as the Tates’ “third brother” in the Netflix documentary Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere.

Meanwhile, the pair’s attorney has claimed the brothers are being kept in solitary confinement in a Florida jail. “They are also being hunted by a despotic UK Government that wants to bury them in a foreign prison for the rest of their lives,” Joseph D. McBride wrote on Instagram alongside an AI-generated image of the brothers in a grim cell.

“We met with them today,” he continued in the post from Monday. “They are dressed in orange jumpsuits like Al Qaeda terrorists at Guantanamo Bay. Two innocent men, charged with nothing in America, dressed like enemy combatants.”