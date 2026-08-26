Donald Trump wants to crush The Swamp. The leaks, the sneaks, and the secrets are all there. Our writers, David Gardner, Farrah Tomazin, Sarah Ewall-Wice, and Laura Esposito, are sifting through the ooze so you don’t have to. Don’t miss out.

In this week’s nooze from the ooze: Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, Kelcy Warren, Darline Graham, Karoline Leavitt, Lara Trump, Natalie Harp, Laura Ingraham, Bill Barr, Mehmet Oz, Todd Blanche, Marco Rubio, Andy Biggs, Jon Ossoff, Mike Waltz, Angela Stanton-King, Jeanine Pirro, and Diva Doug Burgum.

Disturbing Secret Behind Karoline Leavitt’s Departure Revealed

The Swamp can reveal that Karoline Leavitt has another reason for leaving the White House apart from being a mom to her two kids. She is planning the future of the president.

The 29-year-old firebrand is returning to MAGA Inc., the shadowy cash cow that has become the secret source of Donald Trump’s hold over the Republican Party with a $400 million war chest.

The big question being asked in Washington’s corridors of power is why such an unprecedented amount of cash is being raised for a lame duck president. The real concern being whispered about is that Trump is secretly plotting a Constitution-busting campaign to run for a third White House term.

“Machine gun lips” is the latest senior administration figure to join MAGA Inc., an organization that is growing in power with Trump controlling the purse strings. After nearly two years as White House press secretary, Leavitt is returning to the super PAC where she worked as a spokeswoman in 2023 before joining Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign and later becoming his favorite press secretary.

But Leavitt is re-entering a very different operation to the one she left.

MAGA Inc. filings show that by February, the group had raised a whopping $305 million since Trump’s 2024 victory—five times the previous record for any president in the year after an election.

But so far, it has barely spent the roughly $400 million amassed ahead of the midterms, which raises an obvious question: what is happening to all that cash?

MAGA Inc has largely sat on its fortune while Republicans facing competitive races wait for the billionaire president to open the checkbook.

This week, the group finally made one of its biggest interventions of the cycle, spending more than $800,000 to boost Trump-endorsed Darline Graham, the sister of the late MAGA Senator Lindsey Graham, in Tuesday’s South Carolina run-off.

And check out who’s been filling MAGA Inc’s coffers. The largest donor is Foris Dax, the parent company of crypto.com, who has given the super PAC about $35 million. Other major donors include Kelcy Warren, the Texas pipeline billionaire; Jeff Yass, the billionaire TikTok investor; Greg and Anna Brockman, the Open AI power couple; and Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, the crypto bros Trump often describes as “male models with a big, beautiful brain.”

In other words, the donors are largely a who’s-who of industries with enormous stakes in Trump administration policies.

Now, Leavitt is returning to this political operation, juggling motherhood with an undisclosed role at MAGA Inc, which sits amid a sprawling web of interconnected dark money groups that make it hard to follow the money. She’ll be working alongside former White House political director James Blair, who now runs the group, as well as longtime Trump strategist Chris LaCivita and pollster Tony Fabrizio.

Trump built the checkbook and says he controls the cash. So, is the money being stockpiled to win the midterms—or to preserve Trump’s grip on the GOP long after the midterms are over? He keeps joking about a third term, but now it’s not sounding so funny.

Diva Doug Pirhouettes Around Perky Pirro

All eyes may have been on Trump’s two women at the Freedom 250 Grand Prix—First Lady Melania Trump and presidential aide Natalie Harp—but The Swamp spotted another MAGA headliner making quite the entrance. Jeanine Pirro arrived with a sizable security detail and a jacket that was impossible to miss: a red-sequined number by “Make America Sparkle Again” designer Deborah Yanna.

Doug Burgum had his helmet nearby, just in case Pirro came too close. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Inside the VIP suite, the fiery US Attorney, who recently clashed with Trump over the Reflecting Pool, posed for photos with Lara Trump, Laura Ingraham, Mehmet Oz, Todd Blanche, Marco Rubio and their wives. But there was one conspicuous absence: Interior Secretary Doug Burgum was nowhere near Pirro, who famously ripped into him during an Oval Office showdown over the pool fiasco last month. Perhaps a sequined Pirro was one Freedom 250 spectacle “Diva Doug” could live without.

Jeanine Pirro wasn't trying to hide in the crowd at the IndyCar event judging by her red sparkly jacket. Instagram/JudgeJeanine

Trump and Co. Pass Gas Records

Donald Trump promised to lower gas prices. Instead, Americans are paying more at the pump while his Big Oil portfolio gets fatter. A new Congressional report has found that Trump’s oil and gas holding has surged in value by more than $15.5 million this year, climbing to as much as $61 million, following his war in Iran. Meanwhile, more than 20 major oil and gas companies raked in about $125 billion in profits during the first half of 2026. And who picked up the tab? American families who, according to the Democrats on the Joint Economic Committee, have spent an extra $71 billion on gasoline since the war began - an average of $604 per household. Nothing says “America First” like a big gas bill for consumers and stock-market windfall for the president.

Natalie’s Self-OAN for Trump

Natalie Harp said in her letters to Donald Trump, published in full exclusively by the Daily Beast, that she hated her job as an anchor at the far-right One America News network, but missed the phone calls they shared at the time.

“I miss the days when you used to call, during my Talkshow days, and we’d talk about everything and nothing,” she wrote.

Natalie Harp didn't need a producer at her old presenting job. Donald Trump was always calling with ideas. via REUTERS

Now The Swamp has gone back through the 35-year-old White House aide’s short TV career and it seems pretty clear that the odd couple were talking everything MAGA.

Her premiere episode aired on Monday, March 22, 2021 with former HUD Secretary Ben Carson talking about immigration, conservative commentator Eric Bolling blasting Biden’s DHS secretary, right-wing commentator Dinesh Souza talking about the “media bias” and Trump-backed then-Rep. Jody Hice as he mounted his unsuccessful bid to oust Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State on a campaign full of false claims about the 2020 election.

Harp then used her show to push conspiracy theories about the “crime of the century” and promote lies about the 2020 election. In segment after segment, she raised unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud across battleground states and repeatedly attacked those she deemed “RINOS,” like Trump’s former Attorney General Bill Barr for not going along with Trump’s fake election claims, GOP Georgia Governor Brian Kemp for not bowing to Trump’s Georgia election demands and Mitch McConnell for “facilitating” Biden’s victory.

Among those who appeared on Harp’s program to sow distrust was then-congressional candidate Karoline Leavitt, who before serving as Trump’s White House mouthpiece ran an unsuccessful House race in New Hampshire. Leavitt spoke about how the Democrat machine “took over our elections before 2020” on Harp’s show in September 2021.

“President Trump should have won it, he did win it because you can’t expand your voting base by that much and then somehow lose it,” Harp told Leavitt. “Biden more popular than Hillary? It’s just not believable.”

Another guest on her show was Rudy Giuliani, who declared during a January 2022 appearance that voter fraud in Philadelphia was “bigger than the Eagles or the Phillies” and insisted there was no way they wouldn’t “defraud in this election, they’ve done it for 50 years,” as Harp nodded along enthusiastically and failed to ask for any evidence to back his claims.

Now-U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Mike Waltz was another guest as was scandal-plagued Rep. Cory Mills, Arizona election-denier Rep. Andy Biggs, and last but not least, Rep. Mike Collins, who is now running for the Senate in Georgia against the very man who put Harp back in the spotlight, Sen. Jon Ossoff.

Heard Through the Grapevine

The Swamp may question Sean Duffy’s judgment in agreeing to a tone deaf series about The Great American Road Trip he filmed with Fox News anchor wife Rachel Campos-Duffy and their kids, but the Transportation Secretary has our vote in a honky tonk grapevine dance-off with Pete Hegseth, who went viral with his donkey-legged version while training with recruits.

Pardon Me for a Pardon?

It’s been a summer of cashing in for Angela Stanton-King, the Robert F. Kennedy Jr. adviser whose latest side hustle has been advising convicted criminals on how to receive a presidential pardon—for, of course, a not-so-small fee. Stanton-King has no affiliation with Trump’s pardon czar, Alice Marie Johnson—and sources tell The Swamp that Johnson is furious. Even after Johnson, who herself secured a pardon from Trump after Kim Kardashian lobbied the White House, directly called out “scammers” she accused of “impersonating” her or claiming to represent her office, Stanton-King didn’t let that stand in her way. Instead, she kept up her numerous posts advertising the website pardonprocess.com, along with Instagram videos of herself climbing out of private jets and black SUVs in stilettos and strutting into the U.S. Pardon Attorney’s Office. “Business has been good for her, let’s say that,” one person told The Swamp.

All the Health Secretary’s (Wo)Men

Another woman in Kennedy Jr.’s life is also making noise. Olivia Nuzzi, the former New York Magazine writer forced out after her relationship with the married health secretary was revealed, broke a lengthy bout of silence to share a cryptic, 16-minute black-and-white video on her Instagram page. The bizarre short film, which featured a voiceover of Nuzzi narrating quotes from her critically panned book, American Canto, included clips of a man on the moon, a waving American flag, a bald eagle and Steve Bannon, among other things. It seems the former journalist may be mulling a move into film or television—maybe she can ask Kennedy’s wife, actress Cheryl Hines, to make some introductions.

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