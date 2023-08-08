Divers Searching For Clues in Cold Case Find 30 Cars Under Water
BIZARRE
A team of volunteer divers hunting for evidence in a missing persons case over the weekend discovered roughly 30 cars under water in a Florida lake, according to Miami-Dade Police. On Tuesday, authorities suited up their own divers to recover the vehicles in the city of Doral, about five miles west of Miami International Airport. Officials said the cars were likely dumped decades ago, with most of them being old models that have been gutted and covered in algae. While the extraction process could take weeks, cranes have so far recovered a few vehicles ranging from the 1980’s to 2002—many of which have already been confirmed as stolen. Police have placed red markers in the lake for about eight cars, but it is not known how many submerged vehicles remain, NBC 6 reported. No bodies have been located, and an investigation is ongoing. The story behind where the cars came from and who put them there continues to be a mystery.