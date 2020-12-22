Diversity Recruiter: Google Fired Me Because I Called It Out on ‘Racist Bullshit’
‘F*CK GOOGLE’
A former diversity recruiter at Google opened up about her firing in a lengthy Twitter thread Monday night, accusing the tech giant of showing her the door because “they were tired of hearing me call them out on their racist bullshit.” April Christina Curley, a Black queer woman who joined Google in 2014, said she “quickly became aware of all the racist shit put in place to keep black and brown students out of their pipeline.” “I routinely called out shady recruitment practices such as ‘screening out’ resumes of students with ‘unfamiliar’ school/university names,” she said. “Because of my adamant advocacy of black and brown students to be fairly and justly considered for roles at Google, I experienced active abuse and retaliation from several managers who harassed me- and many other black women.”
Curley alleges she was repeatedly denied opportunities for advancement and ultimately fired “despite STELLAR performance metrics,” including increasing Google’s Black engineering hiring from historically Black colleges and universities by 300 percent. “This white woman also told me that she never felt comfortably supporting my work because she was ‘intimidated’ by me and therefore never considered me for leadership opportunities,” she tweeted. “I could write FOR DAYS about alllllll the awfully racist recruitment and hiring practices I saw at Google.”