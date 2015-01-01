Diving Into 2015 With Polar Bear Plunge Extremists

How would you like to hurl your post-New Year’s Eve hangover-wracked carcass into the ocean on a 32-degree day? That’s exactly what thousands of dedicated New Englanders did today at dozens of polar plunges up and down the coast. At one of these events, the 17th annual Monument Beach Polar Plunge on Cape Cod, a hardy selection of dedicated individuals braved hypothermia to raise money for a local food bank. Just who is crazy enough to go swimming when the pond across the street has a layer of ice across the top? We talked to few of the wet, cold, and happy individuals.

