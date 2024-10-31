Divisive Influencer Jake Paul Is ‘Scared’ That Endorsing Trump Will Cause Division

Jake Paul, an influencer who thrives on controversy, is “scared” that endorsing Donald Trump for president will create more “turmoil” and “division” in his career.

“I’m a little bit nervous—scared—to make this video because of what it means in terms of my career, my life, people coming after me, more accusations, more turmoil, more division potentially,” he said in a video posted to X. He then spent 20 minutes begging Americans to vote for the Republican presidential candidate based on “facts.”

The YouTuber-turned-boxer has weathered a number of storms that never seemed to bring any real consequences.

In 2021, two women accused him of sexual assault, including one who said Paul had violently shoved his genitals in her mouth without anything remotely approaching consent.

He is notorious for telling his young social media followers that education is pointless, while at the same time scamming them with fake online influencer classes. He has used racial slurs, profited off of fake weddings, thrown massive parties at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, and called the virus a hoax.

Now that he’s gone all-in on a career in boxing, trash talking seems to be the defining feature. And none of that has stopped him from getting a Netflix deal.

But according to Paul, he’s putting it “all on the line” to endorse Trump because, “I don’t give a f--k what the consequences are.”

“Come for me, attack me, make up s--t with your liberal-left medial like you’ve always done in the first place,” he said at the end of his video. “I’m not scared one bit, because I am protected by God.”

The irony being that nobody could make this stuff up.