Divorced MTG Slams AOC for Not Being Married

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Thursday bashed her progressive rival, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, for never being married—despite the far-right Georgia firebrand’s own messy divorce and the fact that her adversary is currently engaged.

Greene launched her verbal attack on “The Eric Bolling Show” Tuesday, not mentioning her own relationship history during the diatribe. The congresswoman and her husband filed for divorce several years ago amid rampant rumors of her infidelity, saying that their marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

“This is a woman, she’s never been married, she has no children, she’s never had a job other than working in a bar,” Greene said of Ocasio-Cortez. “This is a woman that has really no life experience and has no life wisdom because she’s never done any of those things.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Greene, an avid conspiracy theorist who has repeatedly compared Trump to Jesus Christ, claimed that nobody would take the Ocasio-Cortez seriously as a presidential candidate. But the 35-year-old congressman has recently risen through her party’s ranks and polls highly among Democratic voters, sparking rumors that she could be a top contender for the 2028 election.

AOC has recently risen in the polls and is gaining attention. Kevin Mohatt/Kevin Mohatt/REUTERS

Ocasio-Cortez and her fiancé, Riley Roberts, have known each other for nearly 15 years. Their relationship began over a decade before their engagement, when Ocasio-Cortez and Roberts were still undergrads at Boston University. They eventually got engaged in April 2022.

Ocasio-Cortez said that she knew she found the one because Roberts wasn’t insecure by her independence or political success.

The New York Democrat has largely left her love life out of the spotlight, but that hasn’t stopped haters like Greene from coming after her.

“We don’t want someone that’s propped up by the Democrat progressive establishment and who’s basically an actress herself making the most important decisions in America on behalf of Americans, who most of them have had jobs, have jobs, ran companies, have children, and have been married,” Greene said.

Greene’s divorce was finalized in 2022, a decade after the couple originally filed for divorce for the first time but then made up. Greene herself filed the paperwork in July 2012 after numerous outlets reported her alleged affairs with two men at her CrossFit gym. Daily Mail reported that one was polyamorous sex guru Craig Ivey, who lives on a commune, hosts sexual classes in “soul yurts,” and posts X-rated OnlyFans photos of himself naked in nature.

A post-divorce Greene, however, quickly found a new fling. She’s now dating right-wing radio host Brian Glenn, who called it quits with his wife only two weeks before Greene’s separation announcement. The couple faced their own relationship drama this month after Glenn publicly disagreed with Greene’s vote to censure a Democrat who interrupted Trump’s speech to Congress.

MGT wears a hat that says "Trump was right about everything." Evelyn Hockstein/Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

“I don’t think that we should be censuring him for that. I just don’t,” he said, adding “Personally, I wouldn’t get behind that.”

Greene’s roast of Ocasio-Cortez also came days after former Trump adviser-turned-interim New Jersey District Attorney Alina Habba also made a brutal jab. Her remarks were blasted by classist by critics after she appeared on Fox News with Sean Hannity to mock Ocasio-Cortez’s intelligence.

“You were in a bar. You were in a bar, AOC, calm down—and not to have a drink, to serve one," Habba said.

Ocasio-Cortez, a progressive politician who has a close relationship with independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, has previously gone head-to-head with her Republican adversaries.

During a chaotic congressional hearing last year, Greene called out Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) for wearing makeup: “I don’t think you know what you’re here for,” Greene said at the time. “I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you’re reading.”

MGT claimed that AOC had no life experience. Evelyn Hockstein/Evenlyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Ocasio-Cortez immediately yelled “that’s disgusting” and said that Greene’s comment was “absolutely unacceptable.”

“How dare you attack the physical appearance of another person,” she said.

“Are your feelings hurt?” asked Greene.

“Oh girl, oh baby girl, don’t even play,” said Ocasio-Cortez.

“Oh really, baby girl?” snapped Greene.

The fight escalated when Greene asked Ocasio-Cortez why she doesn’t debate her.

“I think it’s pretty self-evident,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

“Yeah, you don’t have enough intelligence,” Greene shot back, leading to House-wide uproar. She was later forced to strike the comment.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Ocasio-Cortez and Greene for comment.