Dixie Chicks Change Their Name to ‘The Chicks’
The country girl group formerly known as the Dixie Chicks are dropping the “Dixie” from their name. The group announced Thursday that they will now be known as The Chicks as they revealed the new artwork for their next album, Gaslighter. “A sincere and heartfelt thank you goes out to ‘The Chicks’ of NZ for their gracious gesture in allowing us to share their name,” the group wrote in a statement. “We are honored to co-exist together in the world with these exceptionally talented sisters.” The name change comes after fellow country group Lady Antebellum changed their name to Lady A, removing the reference to the pre-Civil War South, only to find out that a Black blues singer had used the name for decades. The term “Dixie” is derived from the Mason-Dixon line and refers to Southern culture.