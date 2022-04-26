WATCH: Kids Baseball Teams, Families Scatter as Dozens of Gunshots Erupt in North Charleston

Read it at ABC News
Players and fans hit the ground or ran for cover after multiple shots rang out near a Dixie Youth league baseball game in North Charleston, South Carolina on Monday night. Nobody was hurt in the incident at Pepperhill Park, footage of which was captured by a spectator. “Witnesses told officials that multiple vehicles carrying teenagers pulled into a parking lot and a physical altercation ensued,” ABC News reported. “Following the fight, dozens of gunshots rang out.” NCPD said it would “leave no stone unturned in bringing these suspects to justice.”