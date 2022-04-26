CHEAT SHEET
    WATCH: Kids Baseball Teams, Families Scatter as Dozens of Gunshots Erupt in North Charleston

    NOT SAFE

    Philippe Naughton

    Twitter/ABC$

    Players and fans hit the ground or ran for cover after multiple shots rang out near a Dixie Youth league baseball game in North Charleston, South Carolina on Monday night. Nobody was hurt in the incident at Pepperhill Park, footage of which was captured by a spectator. “Witnesses told officials that multiple vehicles carrying teenagers pulled into a parking lot and a physical altercation ensued,” ABC News reported. “Following the fight, dozens of gunshots rang out.” NCPD said it would “leave no stone unturned in bringing these suspects to justice.”

