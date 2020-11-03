CHEAT SHEET
Biden Wins Landslide in Tiny New Hampshire Township of Five Voters
A tiny New Hampshire township, famous for its tradition of middle-of-the-night voting in the U.S. presidential election, has placed its trust in Joe Biden—with all five eligible voters opting for him over President Donald Trump. Voters in Dixville Notch cast their ballots a few minutes after midnight, then they became some of the first Americans to have their votes counted this Election Day. However, don’t place to much stock in the unanimous Biden victory—in 2016, the township handed victory to Hillary Clinton. Moreover, the nearby township of Millsfield also opened its polls at midnight and Trump cruised to a 16-5 victory over Biden.