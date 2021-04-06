DJ Bassnectar Accused of Underage Sex Trafficking, Child Porn in New Lawsuit
Two women have accused popular DJ Bassnectar of paying to have sex with them when they were underage, TMZ reports. The allegations are laid out in a lawsuit that alleges the EDM DJ began grooming one woman in 2012 and the other in 2014, reaching out to both of them on social media when they were still minors and urging them to watch the movie American Beauty. After shows, he had sex with them in a hotel room, mandating that it “be without the use of a condom,” the lawsuit says. They claim he paid them anywhere from $300 to $1,600 for sex and told them to keep quiet about the arrangement. One accuser, Rachel, said he asked her to “take and send sexually explicit photographs of herself while naked” when she was still a minor. The women are now suing for damages and medical expenses.
Bassnectar took a step back from his music last summer as allegations swirled about potential misconduct with minors. “The rumors you are hearing are untrue,” he said at the time, “but I realize some of my past actions have caused pain, and I am deeply sorry.”