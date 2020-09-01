DJ Erick Morillo Found Dead in Florida After Sexual Battery Allegations

Read it at TMZ
DJ Erick Morillo, famous for his 1993 hit “I Like to Move It,” has been found dead in his Miami Beach home, police said Tuesday. His death comes less than a month after he turned himself in to face sexual battery charges. The alleged victim claimed that she and Morillo went to his residence after the two both DJ’ed together and she reportedly resisted his sexual advances before falling asleep. She says that she woke up naked with Morillo naked standing next to her. The Miami Beach Police Department told TMZ that there were no apparent signs of foul play in the DJ’s death.