DJ Paul Oakenfold Accused of Masturbating in Front of Assistant
According to a new lawsuit filed Friday in Los Angeles, famed DJ Paul Oakenfold repeatedly sexually harassed an unnamed former assistant, allegedly exposing himself and masturbating in front of her, including on her first day on the job. The suit, which seeks damages in excess of $25,000, claims that the assistant was given a non-disclosure agreement after coming forward about the incidents and was told she could not return to work if she refused to sign it. Oakenfold shared a Best Dance Recording Grammy nomination with Madonna in 2010 for the song “Celebration” and has also remixed tracks for major artists like U2, Britney Spears and the Rolling Stones.