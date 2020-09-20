CHEAT SHEET
In his second strike against good sportsmanship this weekend, tennis champ Novak Djokovic received an obscenity warning in the Italian Open semifinals on Sunday. Playing against Norwegian Casper Ruud, Djokovic crossed the line with salty language while arguing with the chair umpire over some calls. “I deserved the warning,” Djokovic later said. “I didn’t say nice things in my language.” His outburst came a day after he was warned for smashing his racket in anger—and follows his disqualification from the U.S. Open for swatting a ball into a line judge. Blowing off steam doesn’t seem to be hurting his game, though. He still won against Ruud, 7-5, 6-3.