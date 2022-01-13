Djokovic Included in Open Draw Even Though He Could Still Get Thrown Out of Australia
PLAY ON
Novak Djokovic was included in the Australian Open draw on Thursday—even though it’s still a very real possibility that he could be thrown out of the country before the tournament begins. Tennis Australia delayed the official draw for over an hour without explanation before it finally happened, with the world No. 1 men’s player drawing fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic for his opening round match scheduled for Monday or Tuesday. Australia’s immigration minister Alex Hawke is still deciding whether to use his powers to revoke Djokovic’s visa following national fury over his medical exemption for the tournament. On Thursday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison declined to say when his government might make a decision, but denied media reports that an announcement was imminent.