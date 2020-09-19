CHEAT SHEET
    Djokovic Smashes Racket in Fury During Italian Open

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Clive Brunskill/Reuters

    That whole introspection thing doesn’t seem to be working for Novak Djokovic. The tennis champ lost his cool, smashed up his racket in the Italian Open quarterfinals, and got a warning from the umpire. This, of course, comes just two weeks after the hothead was disqualified from the U.S. Open for swatting a ball behind him in annoyance—and right into a line judge’s throat. Djokovic later apologized for that and said: “I need to go back within and work on my disappointment and turn this all into a lesson for my growth and evolution as a player and human being.” It appears that evolution still needs some work; the Associated Press reports that Djokovic glared at an umpire over calls in one game on Saturday before his mid-match fury. He still won, however, defeating German player Dominik Koepfer—who also was warned for screaming at himself.

