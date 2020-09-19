Djokovic Smashes Racket in Fury During Italian Open
ANGER MISMANAGEMENT
That whole introspection thing doesn’t seem to be working for Novak Djokovic. The tennis champ lost his cool, smashed up his racket in the Italian Open quarterfinals, and got a warning from the umpire. This, of course, comes just two weeks after the hothead was disqualified from the U.S. Open for swatting a ball behind him in annoyance—and right into a line judge’s throat. Djokovic later apologized for that and said: “I need to go back within and work on my disappointment and turn this all into a lesson for my growth and evolution as a player and human being.” It appears that evolution still needs some work; the Associated Press reports that Djokovic glared at an umpire over calls in one game on Saturday before his mid-match fury. He still won, however, defeating German player Dominik Koepfer—who also was warned for screaming at himself.