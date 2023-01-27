CHEAT SHEET
    Djokovic's Dad Skips Semifinal After Pro-Putin Protest Uproar

    Novak Djokovic with his father, Srdjan Djokovic, in Serbia in 2017.

    Marko Metlas/Euroleague Basketball via Getty

    Novak Djokovic’s father said on Friday that he wouldn’t be attending his son’s Australian Open semifinal match after he triggered international controversy by posing with pro-Putin protesters at the tournament. Srdjan Djokovic, 62, appeared to say “long live the Russians” in a video shot at the tournament while standing alongside a Russian flag-waving man wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with a pro-war “Z” symbol. Russian flags and iconography have been banned at the Australian Open after they were used to mock a Ukrainian player, and the incident involving Srdjan Djokovic sparked widespread condemnation. “I am here to support my son only,” the elder Djokovic said in a statement on Friday. “I had no intention of causing such headlines or disruption. So there is no disruption to tonight’s semi-final for my son or for the other player, I have chosen to watch from home.” Serbian ace Novak Djokovic beat America’s Tommy Paul for a spot in the Grand Slam’s final.

