Read it at Associated Press
Dmitriy Andreychenko, a 20-year-old Missouri man, said he was just conducting a social experiment when he walked into a Walmart store wearing body armor and toting a loaded rifle and handgun last week. “I wanted to know if Walmart honored the Second Amendment,” he was quoted as saying in a probable cause statement published by the Associated Press. Andreychenko filmed himself on his cellphone as he entered the store after putting on body armor in the parking lot. No shots were fired and he cooperated with police when they arrested him. He had a loaded handgun in a holster on his right hip. Angelice Andreychenko, the man’s wife, told investigators that she warned him it was not a good idea. She also referred to him as an “immature boy.” Andreychenko faces federal terrorism charges and Walmart has banned him from entering any of its stores.