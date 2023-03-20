Ex-Russian Prez Threatens ICC With Missile Strike Over Putin Arrest Warrant
‘LOOK CAREFULLY TO THE SKY’
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev threatened the International Criminal Court with a hypersonic missile strike Monday after the court issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin. On Friday, the court accused the current Russian leader of war crimes over the abduction of children in Ukraine who were then deported to Russia. “The ICC judges got excited in vain,” Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel. “Look, they say, we are brave, we did not crap ourselves to raise a hand against the largest nuclear power. Alas, gentlemen, everyone walks under God and rockets. It is quite possible to imagine the targeted use of a hypersonic missile from the North Sea from a Russian ship at the Hague courthouse.” Medvedev claimed such a strike wouldn’t start a new conflict as “the court is just a miserable international organization, not the population of a NATO country. “They are afraid,” he continued. “And no one will be sorry. So, citizen judges, look carefully to the sky…”