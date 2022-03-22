Russian Winner of 2021 Nobel Peace Prize Will Donate It to Ukrainian Refugees
SELL IT OFF
Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov says he will donate the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize he won to the millions of Ukrainian refugees uprooted by Vladimir Putin’s war. Muratov, the editor-in-chief of the opposition-minded Novaya Gazeta, announced the plans in a short statement by the newspaper on Tuesday. He said his goal was to “share with refugees, the wounded and children who need urgent treatment what is dear to you and has a value for others.” The newspaper will donate the prestigious award to a fund that helps Ukrainian refugees. “There are already over 10 million of them. I ask the auction houses to respond and put up for auction this world-famous award,” he wrote. Novaya Gazeta, which has a long track record of fearlessly covering human rights abuses under Putin, was forced to delete its coverage of the war at the behest of prosecutors who threatened an up to 15-year prison sentence.