Putin’s Spokesman Dmitry Peskov Hospitalized With Coronavirus: Russian State Media

Read it at Associated Press
Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov has been hospitalized with coronavirus, according to Russian state media. The Associated Press reported that Putin’s right-hand man told the Interfax new agency Tuesday: “Yes, I’ve gotten sick. I’m being treated.” Putin has claimed that Russia was successful in slowing down infections and announced Monday that some lockdown restrictions would be eased. However, confirmed cases spiked by more than 11,600 Monday and Russia now has the second most confirmed cases in the world, with more than 232,000.