Countries Who ‘Mistreated Ukraine’ Will Pay, Foreign Minister Says
WON’T FORGET
Ukraine’s foreign minister issued a grave warning Friday to countries who have “mistreated” his nation during the war. Dmytro Kuleba told the BBC that Ukraine—which ordinarily commands significant economic power in peacetime thanks to its massive grain exports—will not forget which governments failed to back Kyiv when the fighting is over. “If anyone in the world thinks that the way this or that country behaved—or treated Ukraine at the darkest moment of its history—will not be taken into account in building future relations, these people just don’t know how diplomacy works,” Kuleba said. “War is a time when you have to make a choice. And every choice has been recorded.” He also expressed disappointment at the actions of Pope Francis during the conflict. “We deeply regret that the pope has not found an opportunity to visit Ukraine since the beginning of the war,” Kuleba said.